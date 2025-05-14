RSWM consolidated net profit declines 95.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 1256.22 crore

Net profit of RSWM declined 95.82% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 1256.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1171.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 4825.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4057.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

