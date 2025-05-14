Albert David reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 74.89 crore

Net loss of Albert David reported to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 74.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.19% to Rs 17.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 345.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 362.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

