Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging mobility unit

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging mobility unit

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp said it has appointed Kausalya Nandakumar as chief business officer (CBO), emerging mobility business unit, with immediate effect 10 July 2025.

In this role, Nandakumar will report to Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, and will be responsible for steering the strategic direction and growth of Hero MotoCorps emerging mobility business, Vida, as the company accelerates its transformation towards sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions.

Kausalya brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning the automotive, electric mobility, digital innovation, and social impact sectors, it added.

Kausalya holds a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and Bachelors degree in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering from Mumbai University. She has further honed her leadership skills through programs at Harvard Business School, Ross School of Business, Shreyans Prasad Jain Institute of Management and Research, and holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Quality Management.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The companys standalone net profit increased 6.39% to Rs 1,080.94 crore on a 4.41% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 9,938.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 4,334.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jagatjit Industries CEO & CFO Anil Vanjani resigns

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,450; metal shares shine

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story