Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics bags LoA worth Rs 57 cr from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

MIC Electronics bags LoA worth Rs 57 cr from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MIC Electronics said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 56.95 crore from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Tirupati.

The order is for the supply and installation of LED display boards to provide consolidated information to pilgrims at Tirumala.

The project is to be executed within two months from the date of the LoA.

The company confirmed that none of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.

The company's consolidated net profit plummeted by 92.8% to Rs 3.57 crore, despite a significant 95.3% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 44.85 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

Shares of MIC Electronics surged 15.99% to close at Rs 67.98 on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

Mahindra EPC wins micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Ram Ratna Wires fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Board of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering approves fund raising of Rs 211 cr

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story