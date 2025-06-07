MIC Electronics bags LoA worth Rs 57 cr from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

MIC Electronics said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 56.95 crore from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Tirupati.

The order is for the supply and installation of LED display boards to provide consolidated information to pilgrims at Tirumala.

The project is to be executed within two months from the date of the LoA.

The company confirmed that none of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.