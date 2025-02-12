Atlantaa consolidated net profit rises 283.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales decline 88.88% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Atlantaa rose 283.75% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 88.88% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.6214.57 -89 OPM %-457.4172.07 -PBDT-5.3411.17 PL PBT-16.002.41 PL NP9.212.40 284

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

