MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 92.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.34% to Rs 44.85 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics declined 92.80% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 95.34% to Rs 44.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.10% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.65% to Rs 94.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

