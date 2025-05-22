Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.32% to Rs 49.35 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 60.23% to Rs 107.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 77.32% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.71% to Rs 412.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 533.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.93% to Rs 154.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

