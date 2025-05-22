Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 77.32% to Rs 49.35 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 60.23% to Rs 107.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 77.32% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.71% to Rs 412.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 533.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.93% to Rs 154.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.35217.62 -77 154.59291.32 -47 OPM %75.5095.11 -74.8983.39 - PBDT38.88207.08 -81 120.13247.58 -51 PBT38.12206.34 -82 117.12244.65 -52 NP107.12269.32 -60 412.09533.14 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Subros consolidated net profit rises 51.82% in the March 2025 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 272.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story