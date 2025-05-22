Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 1014.08 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 18.82% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 1014.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 917.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.02% to Rs 141.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 3884.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3521.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1014.08917.83 10 3884.503521.11 10 OPM %10.2410.68 -9.879.67 - PBDT97.1688.52 10 352.87303.83 16 PBT53.2346.41 15 182.27150.21 21 NP42.6135.86 19 141.64109.78 29

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

