Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 331.44 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 11.35% to Rs 83.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 331.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 337.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.67% to Rs 333.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.77% to Rs 1375.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1288.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

