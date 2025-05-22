Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subros consolidated net profit rises 51.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Subros consolidated net profit rises 51.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 908.46 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 51.82% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 908.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 831.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.22% to Rs 150.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 3367.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3070.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales908.46831.51 9 3367.573070.57 10 OPM %10.219.25 -9.578.28 - PBDT96.0776.89 25 331.76257.16 29 PBT61.8345.05 37 203.59140.65 45 NP46.2030.43 52 150.5397.61 54

