Subros consolidated net profit rises 51.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 908.46 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 51.82% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 908.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 831.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.22% to Rs 150.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 3367.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3070.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

