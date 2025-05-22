Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 407.85 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 35.09% to Rs 73.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 407.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 353.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.79% to Rs 153.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 1051.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 908.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales407.85353.96 15 1051.18908.82 16 OPM %29.0422.80 -25.5921.08 - PBDT110.2177.69 42 238.78183.99 30 PBT99.1271.28 39 203.74159.01 28 NP73.4954.40 35 153.51121.07 27

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

