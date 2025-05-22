Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 407.85 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 35.09% to Rs 73.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 407.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 353.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.79% to Rs 153.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 1051.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 908.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

407.85353.961051.18908.8229.0422.8025.5921.08110.2177.69238.78183.9999.1271.28203.74159.0173.4954.40153.51121.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News