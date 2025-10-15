MIC Electronics consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.98% to Rs 37.89 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics rose 1.88% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.98% to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.37.8927.4610.0613.263.082.522.172.132.172.13

