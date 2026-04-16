Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1312.8, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% jump in NIFTY and a 5.08% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1312.8, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24135.7. The Sensex is at 77770.11, down 0.44%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 22.25% in last one month.