NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.4, up 10.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.4, up 10.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24135.7. The Sensex is at 77770.11, down 0.44%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 16.07% in last one month.