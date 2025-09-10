Srinivas Injeti appointed chairperson of NSE Governing Board

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has appointed Srinivas Injeti, Public Interest Director and retired IAS officer, as Chairperson of its Governing Board with SEBI's approval.

Injeti, a 1983-batch officer, has over four decades of experience in regulation, governance, and financial services. He earlier served as Corporate Affairs Secretary, leading reforms in insolvency, company law, and corporate governance, and was the founding Chairperson of IFSCA, where he drove initiatives in global banking, fintech, and sustainable finance.

His career also includes roles as Union Sports Secretary, head of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, and international assignments with the UN. He has served on the boards of SEBI, LIC, and other institutions.