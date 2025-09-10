Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Srinivas Injeti appointed chairperson of NSE Governing Board

Srinivas Injeti appointed chairperson of NSE Governing Board

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has appointed Srinivas Injeti, Public Interest Director and retired IAS officer, as Chairperson of its Governing Board with SEBI's approval.

Injeti, a 1983-batch officer, has over four decades of experience in regulation, governance, and financial services. He earlier served as Corporate Affairs Secretary, leading reforms in insolvency, company law, and corporate governance, and was the founding Chairperson of IFSCA, where he drove initiatives in global banking, fintech, and sustainable finance.

His career also includes roles as Union Sports Secretary, head of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, and international assignments with the UN. He has served on the boards of SEBI, LIC, and other institutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

