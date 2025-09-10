Kellton Tech surges after signing MoU Hungary-based E-Group for building sovereign AI ecosystem

Kellton Tech Solutions jumped 4.03% to Rs 26.85 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt to collaborate on an AI Project under the EU- India Framework Agreement.

As part of this MoU, Kellton will create capacity for AI services with the creation of a "AI Gigafactory" where the organization will lend expertise in software development and technology support.

The collaboration will focus on building a sovereign, human-centric AI ecosystem that combines Europes emphasis on sovereignty and trusted innovation with Indias technology expertise and delivery capacity.

Anchored in E-Groups Budapest Initiative, the AI collaboration aims to deliver an integrated framework for AI, data processing, and cloud infrastructure that prioritizes transparency, security, and long-term resilience.

Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC), Kellton said: We see this collaboration with E-Group as a pivotal step in shaping a sovereign, human-centric AI future. By bringing together Europes vision for AI sovereignty and Indias deep technology capabilities, we aim to contribute to the AI Roadmap initiative with expertise in AI, Generative AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. This partnership reflects our commitment to building secure, ethical, and globally scalable AI ecosystems. Kellton Tech Solutions has a global footprint in India, the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers digital solutions, advisory services and serving as systems integrator to over clients globally, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises.