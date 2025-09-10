NSE SME Optivalue Tek Consulting rings the bell with sparkle

Shares of Optivalue Tek Consulting was trading at Rs 101.70 on the NSE, a premium of 21.07% compared with the issue price of Rs 84.

The scrip was listed at Rs 103.60, a premium of 23.33% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.83% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 107.55 and a low of Rs 101.70. About 32.46 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Optivalue Tek Consulting's IPO was subscribed 120.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 2 September 2025 and it closed on 4 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 80 to Rs 84 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68.53% from 94.61% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, working capital and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Optivalue Tek Consulting on 1 September 2025, raised Rs 14.58 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.36 lakh shares at Rs 84 per share to 10 anchor investor. Optivalue Tek Consulting is a technology consulting firm specializing in enterprise modernization and digital transformation solutions. The company provides a broad range of services, including cloud solutions, data integration, DevOps, AI-driven analytics, and digital engineering. It also offers expertise in web and mobile application development, as well as telecommunications solutions, particularly in BSS/OSS transformation. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 18 employees.