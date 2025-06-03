MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.71 cr from India Railways

MIC Electronics announced that the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway Division of the East Central Railway Zone for the provision of for Provision of Electronic Coach Indication Boards (CIB) for PF No. 7 at DDU, fare display board for UTS/PRS counter & other amenities like video wall.

The aggregate value of the said work order is Rs. 1,11,50,332.60.

Apart from this Company has received an order worth of Rs. 60,00,000 for Emergency Lighting Units (ELU) from Indian Railways.

