NELCO Ltd Slips 1.84%

NELCO Ltd has lost 16.91% over last one month compared to 3.55% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

NELCO Ltd fell 1.84% today to trade at Rs 888.75. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.45% to quote at 36496.76. The index is down 3.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd decreased 1.3% and Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 8.37 % over last one year compared to the 2.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 875 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14161 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1500 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 707 on 03 Mar 2025.