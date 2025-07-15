Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 447 crore contract from Delhi Metro

RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 447 crore contract from Delhi Metro

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 1.35% to Rs 387.50 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for a project valued at Rs 447.42 crore.

The contract, identified as D2C-02, involves the part design and construction of a 7.298-kilometer viaduct. This viaduct will span from chainage 1202.782m to chainage 8501.25m.

The project also includes the construction of seven station platforms (Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar), along with pre-engineered building structures at all stations along the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor.

This work is part of the Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project, the company stated.

The project has to be completed within a period of 36 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NELCO Ltd Slips 1.84%

K.P. Energy Ltd Surges 1.88%

RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from South Central Railway

Brightcom Group improves its ranking in Pixalate's Seller Trust Index (Mobile SSP category )

Investment & Precision Castings wins order from PLR Systems

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story