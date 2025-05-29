Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Microse India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Microse India reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.360 0 1.36-0.22 LP OPM %80.880 -70.59200.00 - PBDT1.10-0.08 LP 0.96-0.38 LP PBT1.10-0.08 LP 0.96-0.38 LP NP1.10-0.08 LP 0.96-0.38 LP

