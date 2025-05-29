HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 4.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 612.46 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 4.75% to Rs 50.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 612.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 596.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 106.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 2148.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2365.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

