Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.95% to Rs 402.02 crore

Net profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 21.29% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.95% to Rs 402.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.79% to Rs 267.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 1197.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1051.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

