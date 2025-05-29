Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 37.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 37.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 37.93% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.56% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 25.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.656.00 44 25.9822.63 15 OPM %-1.737.50 -8.8911.36 - PBDT0.610.68 -10 4.203.88 8 PBT0.360.45 -20 3.182.92 9 NP0.400.29 38 2.362.06 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 206.25% in the March 2025 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.96% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story