Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 37.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 37.93% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.56% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 25.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.656.0025.9822.63-1.737.508.8911.360.610.684.203.880.360.453.182.920.400.292.362.06

