Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mid India Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mid India Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 42.02% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net loss of Mid India Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.02% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.382.38 42 OPM %-2.072.52 -PBDT-0.050.06 PL PBT-0.060.04 PL NP-0.060.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 1.25% in the December 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints after flat start for equities; RBI MPC to commence three-day policy meet

Toss The Coin bags Rs 81 lakh marketing services contract

Eurogrip Tyres launches its branded signature store in Delhi

Varroc wins strategic contract with a leading global EV OEM

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story