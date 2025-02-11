Mid India Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1486.67% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of Mid India Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1486.67% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.380.15 1487 OPM %2.52-66.67 -PBDT0.06-0.10 LP PBT0.04-0.15 LP NP0.04-0.16 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content