Mid India Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 1486.67% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Mid India Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1486.67% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.380.15 1487 OPM %2.52-66.67 -PBDT0.06-0.10 LP PBT0.04-0.15 LP NP0.04-0.16 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

