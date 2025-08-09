Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 28.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.92% to Rs 9.47 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 28.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.92% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.476.729.7112.800.850.690.430.340.320.25

