Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 23.82% to Rs 4.51 crore

Net Loss of Minaxi Textiles reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.82% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.515.92 -24 OPM %0.44-1.18 -PBDT-0.22-0.47 53 PBT-0.32-0.60 47 NP-0.25-0.45 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Contil India standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Amco India standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Midwest Gold reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story