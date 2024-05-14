Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 28.43% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net Loss of Minaxi Textiles reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 34.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.816.86 28 34.2929.21 17 OPM %-19.86-31.34 --8.25-19.00 - PBDT-1.97-2.74 28 -3.26-7.68 58 PBT-2.09-2.89 28 -3.84-8.30 54 NP-1.65-2.16 24 -3.11-6.21 50

