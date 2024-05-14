Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.42% to Rs 37599.10 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel declined 31.08% to Rs 2071.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3005.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 37599.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36009.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.53% to Rs 7467.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8345.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 149982.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139144.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37599.1036009.00 4 149982.40139144.80 8 OPM %51.5051.92 -52.2051.22 - PBDT15308.7014419.90 6 59788.9053662.30 11 PBT5233.505014.00 4 20251.3017230.50 18 NP2071.603005.60 -31 7467.008345.90 -11

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

