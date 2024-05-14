Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polychem consolidated net profit rises 57.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit rises 57.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 14.62 crore

Net profit of Polychem rose 57.72% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 14.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.41% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 52.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.6210.73 36 52.6149.69 6 OPM %17.928.01 -16.6311.59 - PBDT3.162.56 23 10.5711.30 -6 PBT2.902.30 26 9.5510.53 -9 NP2.351.49 58 7.207.23 0

