Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Qualcomm

Minda Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Qualcomm

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To develop smart cockpit solutions for the Indian automotive market

Minda Corporation announced its strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop smart and advanced cockpit solutions for the Indian automotive market.

As part of their collaboration, Minda Corporation is designing a next-generation cockpit platform powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. A key element of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution, the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform enhances in-car experiences by delivering sophisticated displays, audio, computing and connectivity, making them more responsive and enjoyable.

With these next generation Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, Minda's new cockpit domain controllers will be equipped to support rich multimedia experiences, AI-driven interfaces and seamless cloud integration enhancing the cockpit performance, digital user interface and vehicle connectivity for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dalmia Bharat Q1 PAT climbs 179% YoY to Rs 393 cr

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Aussie extends gains as US-Japan tariff deal sparks sentiment

Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Crompton Greaves Consumer transitions to zero debt and net cash positive status

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story