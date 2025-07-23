Dalmia Bharat Q1 PAT climbs 179% YoY to Rs 393 cr

Dalmia Bharat reported a 178.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 393 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 141 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 3,636 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 3,621 crore reported in the same period of the previous year.

Sales volume during the quarter declined 5.8% to 7 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 518 crore in Q1 FY26, up 167.01% from Rs 194 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA jumped 31.9% to Rs 883 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 669 crore reported in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 24.3% in Q1 FY26 from 18.5% in Q1 FY25. Dalmia Bharats Net Debt to EBITDA stood at 0.33x as of 30 June 2025.

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, In the backdrop of strong economic fundamentals, robust government-led capex and increasing cement industry consolidation, we remain committed to becoming a PanIndia player. In the current year 2025, we have announced fresh capital investments of about Rs 6,800 crore for adding 12 MnTPA of cement capacity across the South and West regions. Our balance sheet remains strong to support this growth as we further prepare for next leg of expansion in the new regions. He further added, Beginning of this year marks a recovery in cement realizations in our key markets, which has helped us deliver robust EBITDA growth, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 24.3%, which is an increase of 5.8% compared to last year.

Dharmender Tuteja, chief financial officer of Dalmia Bharat, said, During the quarter, our revenues marginally improved by 0.4% YoY. However, EBITDA improved significantly to Rs 883 crore, indicating a 32% YoY growth. Backed by a robust balance sheet, a disciplined capital allocation framework, and a healthy profitability outlook, we are steadily progressing towards our vision of becoming a pan-India player. Additionally, the company announced a strategic investment of Rs 3,287 crore to establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit along with a 6 MnTPA grinding unit at its existing Kadapa plant in Andhra Pradesh and a 3 MnTPA bulk terminal in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With the existing unit at Kadapa already operating at high utilization levels, the upcoming capacity will support the growing demand in the region. The new capacity is expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY28.