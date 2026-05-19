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Mindteck (India) Ltd has lost 0.49% over last one month compared to 9.75% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.89% drop in the SENSEX

Mindteck (India) Ltd gained 5.21% today to trade at Rs 212. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.78% to quote at 27704.95. The index is down 9.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd increased 4.71% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd added 3.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 25 % over last one year compared to the 8.07% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Mindteck (India) Ltd has lost 0.49% over last one month compared to 9.75% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1267 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6437 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 307 on 20 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 146 on 30 Mar 2026.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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