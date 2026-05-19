Mindteck (India) Ltd has lost 0.49% over last one month compared to 9.75% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.89% drop in the SENSEX

Mindteck (India) Ltd gained 5.21% today to trade at Rs 212. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.78% to quote at 27704.95. The index is down 9.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd increased 4.71% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd added 3.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 25 % over last one year compared to the 8.07% fall in benchmark SENSEX.