Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Tejas Networks Ltd has added 49.27% over last one month compared to 8.52% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 13.28% today to trade at Rs 1026. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 2.01% to quote at 2679.72. The index is up 8.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 3.72% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 2.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 74.93 % over last one year compared to the 23.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 49.27% over last one month compared to 8.52% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 56476 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1040 on 23 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 618 on 05 May 2023.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

