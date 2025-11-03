Mini Diamonds gains on bagging $1.8 million export order from Hong Kong

Mini Diamonds India rose 1.46% to Rs 146.30 after the company received an export order worth $1.8 million (approximately Rs 16.02 crore) for the supply of lab-grown cut and polished diamonds to a key overseas client based in Hong Kong.The company stated that this order aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance export revenues and strengthen its presence in international markets.
Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director, Mini Diamonds (India), said, We have received a $ 18,00,000 order for lab-grown diamonds as part of our ongoing engagement with a key client in Hong Kong. This comes amid rising global demand for LGDs and reflects confidence in our improving quality and on-time execution. Our overseas reach is expanding, especially in the Far East and we will continue to scale capacity and broaden our customer base in line with demand.
Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.
The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.
