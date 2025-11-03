Tata Consumer gains as Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

Tata Consumer Products rose 1.76% after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.49% to Rs 397.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 359.34 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.83% YoY to Rs 4,965.90 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 523.28 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 31.78% on YoY basis.

EBITDA jumped to Rs 675 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 7.31% YoY from Rs 629 crore posted in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 13.6% in Q2 FY26 as compared to 14.9% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the quarter, Indias packaged beverages business recorded a 12% revenue growth. Coffee continued its strong trajectory, delivering a 56% revenue increase during the quarter. Tata Tea Agni introduced a category-first Energy Tea (with added caffeine) in select markets. The Ready-to-Drink (RTD) business achieved 25% revenue growth despite unseasonal rains and heightened competitive intensity. For the quarter, Indias Foods business revenue grew 19%. The value-added salt portfolio continued its strong performance, growing 23% during the quarter. Tata Sampann maintained its growth momentum, recording a 40% increase in revenue. The brand continued to focus on innovation and portfolio expansion with the launch of Tata Sampann gravy masala mixesfour hyper-regional blends for restaurant-style curries at homeand a range of unpolished millets to cater to evolving health and wellness trends. Capital Foods also accelerated innovation with multiple new product launches, including Chings Chilli Oil, Korean Ramen, and Korean Kimchi Noodles.

For the quarter, the International business revenue grew 9% in constant currency terms, driven by strong coffee performance in the USA. In the USA, Eight OClock Coffee continued its growth trajectory, gaining market share in both bagged coffee and K-Cups for the fourth consecutive quarter. Tetley maintained its market leadership position in Canada. In line with its store expansion plans, Tata Starbucks added 7 net new stores during the quarter, bringing the total to 492 stores across 80 cities. The company extended its coffee experiential store formats in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and enhanced regional relevance with a special Pujo menu supported by targeted marketing across East India.

Sunil DSouza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said We delivered a strong topline growth of 18% in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt. Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and launched several new products during the quarter. The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions. Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches. We continued to accelerate innovation with 25 new launches during the quarter across categories, catering to evolving consumer needs in Health & Wellness, Convenience and Premiumization.

The International business delivered another strong quarter driven by strong performance in the USA. Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities, including new store formats. Its total store count is 492 stores across 80 cities. We remain focused on building for the future with growth, innovation and consumer trust at the heart of everything we do On a half year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.39% to Rs 743.49 crore on 13.75% to Rs 9744.81 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The companys portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.