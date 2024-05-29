Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirav Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nirav Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.43% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net loss of Nirav Commercials reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.43% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.24% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 10.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.533.14 -19 10.529.62 9 OPM %-71.947.01 -6.189.88 - PBDT-1.850.19 PL 0.530.91 -42 PBT-1.900.18 PL 0.390.87 -55 NP-1.880.13 PL 0.320.67 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nirav Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vani Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Welspun Investments &amp; Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anshuni Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Globe Commercials standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 27.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Insecticides India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Siddha Ventures consolidated net profit declines 96.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story