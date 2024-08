Mini Diamonds India (MDIL) has entered into a strategic business arrangement with Parasamani Inc., a jewellery company based in Toronto, Canada.

Through this collaboration, Parasamani will market and promote MDIL's lab-grown diamond jewellery across Canada, utilising its strong relationships with retailers, wholesalers, and distributors to significantly boost MDIL's sales in the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp