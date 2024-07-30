Minister of Petroleum says India has one of the lowest fuel prices

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that in India today, we have one of the lowest fuel prices, and this is the only country where prices have actually decreased in the last 2.5-3 years. Puri offered a comprehensive overview of the status of petrol and diesel deregulation in India, dealer margins, and the impact of government policies on fuel prices. The Minister also highlighted that the deregulation of petrol and diesel prices occurred in 2010 and 2014. He emphasized that deregulation implies that fuel prices are determined by the oil marketing companies rather than being set by the government.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

