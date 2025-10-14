Ministry of Defence utilises more than 50% of capital outlay by end of Sep-25

Ministry of Defence has stated that in the current Financial Year (FY) 2025-26, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has utilised more than 50% of capital outlay by the end of September 2025. In absolute terms, the capital expenditure stands at Rs 92,211.44 crore (51.23%) out of the total allocation of Rs 1,80,000 crore. The MoD had utilised 100% of capital expenditure amounting to Rs.1,59,768.40 crore in the last financial year.

The utilisation of over 50% of capital outlay will result in ensuring timely delivery of vital platforms such as Aircraft, Ships, Submarines, weapon system, etc. required for the modernisation of the Armed Forces in the coming year. Majority of the expenditure has been on aircraft and aero engines followed by land systems, electronic warfare equipment, armaments, and projectiles. Capital expenditure is crucial for the defence sector as it funds the acquisition of new assets, research & development, and infrastructural development in the border areas, which are all essential for the country's national security. Capital expenditure also has a multiplier effect on economic growth and employment generation.