Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 45.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.98% to Rs 207.76 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 45.59% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.98% to Rs 207.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.207.76256.4215.7619.0936.0849.8819.3134.1912.9623.82

