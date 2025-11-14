Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 45.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 45.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales decline 18.98% to Rs 207.76 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 45.59% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.98% to Rs 207.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales207.76256.42 -19 OPM %15.7619.09 -PBDT36.0849.88 -28 PBT19.3134.19 -44 NP12.9623.82 -46

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

