Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 31.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.72% to Rs 9.04 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation declined 31.65% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.72% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.0419.12-3.43-0.992.013.012.013.011.492.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News