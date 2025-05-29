Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 406.09 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 21.28% to Rs 56.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 406.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.77% to Rs 110.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 1052.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1031.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

406.09393.081052.791031.1922.9920.4520.7118.8393.5780.10220.29190.0377.2264.64156.81131.4856.2046.34110.8491.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News