Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 15.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 386.05 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 15.93% to Rs 82.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 386.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 382.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.386.05382.6721.7118.9983.3472.1283.2371.9882.6671.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News