Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in August 2025 sold 8,456 tractors registering a growth of 27.1% as against 6,652 tractors sold in August 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in August 2025 were at 7,902 tractors registering a growth of 26.6% as against 6,243 tractors in August 2024. During August the tractor industry sustained its growth momentum supported with favourable rural conditions such as timely and widespread monsoon rains, strong water reservoir levels coupled with an early start of the festive season this year. With Kharif sowing exceeding last year's acreage and possibility of a timely GST rate reduction on Tractors and farm machinery before the start of peak festive season, agricultural equipment industry sentiments remain robust and demand is expected to further improve in the coming months.

Export tractor sales in August 2025 were at 554 tractors registering a growth of 35.5% as against 409 tractors sold in August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

Bajaj Auto sales grow 5% in Aug'25

Dharan Group wins work contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 cr from Skymax Infra Power

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story