Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in August 2025 sold 8,456 tractors registering a growth of 27.1% as against 6,652 tractors sold in August 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in August 2025 were at 7,902 tractors registering a growth of 26.6% as against 6,243 tractors in August 2024. During August the tractor industry sustained its growth momentum supported with favourable rural conditions such as timely and widespread monsoon rains, strong water reservoir levels coupled with an early start of the festive season this year. With Kharif sowing exceeding last year's acreage and possibility of a timely GST rate reduction on Tractors and farm machinery before the start of peak festive season, agricultural equipment industry sentiments remain robust and demand is expected to further improve in the coming months.