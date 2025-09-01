Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

Sep 01 2025
RITES rose 1.52% to Rs 247.85 after the company secured a letter of award worth Rs 25.30 crore from NTPC for a biennial MGR contract covering maintenance and operations at the NTPC Mouda Super Thermal Power Project.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

Sep 01 2025

