Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 2825.50 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 24.69% to Rs 203.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 2825.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2449.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2825.502449.96 15 OPM %13.2413.11 -PBDT396.73328.84 21 PBT267.97215.90 24 NP203.86163.50 25

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

