Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 24.69% to Rs 203.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 2825.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2449.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2825.502449.9613.2413.11396.73328.84267.97215.90203.86163.50

