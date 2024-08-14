Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 3.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 330.22 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 3.59% to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 330.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales330.22287.17 15 OPM %28.3830.54 -PBDT87.5080.95 8 PBT53.3555.62 -4 NP39.5341.00 -4

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

