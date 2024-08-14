Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 288.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 288.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 375.37 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 288.36% to Rs 98.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 375.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales375.37273.93 37 OPM %13.957.71 -PBDT73.8448.11 53 PBT71.9146.12 56 NP98.1025.26 288

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story