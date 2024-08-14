Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 288.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 375.37 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 288.36% to Rs 98.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 375.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.375.37273.9313.957.7173.8448.1171.9146.1298.1025.26

